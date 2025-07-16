Relocation of Hawkers in Shillong's Police Bazar Gets Green Light

The East Khasi Hills district administration received the green light on Wednesday for relocating hawkers and street vendors from Shillong's Police Bazar, adhering to the directive issued by the Meghalaya High Court on July 3.

Subhasis Chakrawarty, the special officer designated by the HC, announced the approval during a coordination meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Discussions aimed at advancing the relocation plan and issuing vending certificates to authorized vendors were held.

Attendees included district administration officials, the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), members of the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC), and representatives from the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA). The court mandated preparation of a list of authorized vendors and specified operational hours for licensed vendors while also arranging alternative vending zones for all hawkers.

