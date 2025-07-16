Left Menu

Relocation of Hawkers in Shillong's Police Bazar Gets Green Light

The East Khasi Hills district administration has secured approval for relocating hawkers from Shillong's Police Bazar, following a directive from the Meghalaya High Court. The focus is on organising authorized vendors and establishing vending zones. Unlicensed vendors will be restricted, and peaceful implementation is being ensured by special officer Subhasis Chakrawarty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:25 IST
Relocation of Hawkers in Shillong's Police Bazar Gets Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The East Khasi Hills district administration received the green light on Wednesday for relocating hawkers and street vendors from Shillong's Police Bazar, adhering to the directive issued by the Meghalaya High Court on July 3.

Subhasis Chakrawarty, the special officer designated by the HC, announced the approval during a coordination meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Discussions aimed at advancing the relocation plan and issuing vending certificates to authorized vendors were held.

Attendees included district administration officials, the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), members of the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC), and representatives from the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA). The court mandated preparation of a list of authorized vendors and specified operational hours for licensed vendors while also arranging alternative vending zones for all hawkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025