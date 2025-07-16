Left Menu

Sikkim Government's Call for Integrity in Civil Service

The Sikkim government has issued a circular stressing integrity and discipline in civil service. It warns against using political influence for personal gain, as per Rule 21 of conduct rules. Non-compliance will invite strict action, reinforcing transparency and accountability within the administrative framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:37 IST
Sikkim Government's Call for Integrity in Civil Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government recently released a circular geared towards upholding integrity and discipline among civil service employees.

Issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the circular addresses concerns over some employees allegedly employing political and undue influences in service-related decisions.

Rule 21 of the Sikkim Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1981, explicitly prohibits government employees from leveraging political influence for personal or administrative gains. Reminders of the government's zero-tolerance policy on such misconduct date back to directives in 1995. The circular sternly warns that breaches of these rules will result in strict disciplinary measures under the Sikkim Government Servants' (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1985. The directive also mandates that all requests and matters concerning services must follow appropriate departmental channels to uphold transparency and accountability, reinforcing a culture of fair governance in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025