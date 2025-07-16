Sikkim Government's Call for Integrity in Civil Service

The Sikkim government recently released a circular geared towards upholding integrity and discipline among civil service employees.

Issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the circular addresses concerns over some employees allegedly employing political and undue influences in service-related decisions.

Rule 21 of the Sikkim Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1981, explicitly prohibits government employees from leveraging political influence for personal or administrative gains. Reminders of the government's zero-tolerance policy on such misconduct date back to directives in 1995. The circular sternly warns that breaches of these rules will result in strict disciplinary measures under the Sikkim Government Servants' (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1985. The directive also mandates that all requests and matters concerning services must follow appropriate departmental channels to uphold transparency and accountability, reinforcing a culture of fair governance in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)