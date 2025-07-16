Left Menu

US Navy to Strengthen Philippine Military Boat Repair Facilities Amid South China Sea Tensions

The US Navy plans to build two facilities for Philippine boat maintenance in Palawan, highlighting the nations' alliance amid rising South China Sea tensions. The project aims to address territorial disputes involving China and promote a 'free, open and resilient' Indo-Pacific region, reinforcing US commitment to the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:50 IST
US Navy to Strengthen Philippine Military Boat Repair Facilities Amid South China Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The United States Navy announced plans to construct two repair and maintenance facilities for Philippine military boats in Palawan, facing the contentious South China Sea. This move comes amid heightened tensions involving the Philippine and Chinese coast guards.

The US Embassy has confirmed that the project will be located in Oyster Bay and Quezon town, both in the western province of Palawan. The initiative underscores the commitment between treaty allies to maintain a 'free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific', a strategic region where Beijing lays extensive territorial claims.

While Washington has no territorial ambitions in the South China Sea, it has pledged to defend the Philippines if its forces come under attack there. Meanwhile, China views the US military's presence as part of efforts to hinder its regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

