Left Menu

Market Jitters: Oracle's Earnings Shake Investor Confidence Amid Fed Rate Cuts

U.S. cloud computing giant Oracle's disappointing earnings have impacted AI stock values, dragging down S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts and Treasury purchases created shifts in bond yields and foreign exchange rates, further affecting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:53 IST
Market Jitters: Oracle's Earnings Shake Investor Confidence Amid Fed Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, stocks took a dive following disappointing earnings from American cloud computing giant, Oracle, which raised alarms about AI profitability. This comes as bonds remained steady, and the U.S. dollar faced losses after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates.

Oracle shares plummeted over 11% after hours, pulling S&P 500 futures 0.9% lower and impacting Nasdaq 100 futures by 1.3% in Asian markets. AI-related stocks took a hit in Tokyo as Oracle's earnings and revenue forecasts fell short, indicating that infrastructure spending isn't translating into profits as swiftly as investors expected.

Amid this backdrop, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, primarily due to a 7.5% decline in AI-exposed SoftBank Group shares. Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes rallied post-Fed rate cut, and the S&P 500 saw a rise of about 0.7%. The Fed's decision to reduce its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, alongside announcements to bolster liquidity through short-term Treasury purchases, underscored market apprehensions over its monetary policy trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025