India, Brunei Hold First Defence JWG Meet, Boost Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

India and Brunei marked a major milestone in their growing strategic partnership with the first-ever meeting of the India–Brunei Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation, held in New Delhi on December 9, 2025. The establishment of the JWG signals a stronger, structured approach to enhancing defence ties and advancing shared security objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

Key Focus Areas: Maritime Security, Joint Training, Defence Industry Collaboration

The inaugural JWG discussions covered a broad spectrum of cooperation, including:

Expansion of military-to-military exchanges

Joint training programmes and professional exchanges

Maritime security collaboration, with emphasis on safety of Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCs) Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR)

Capacity building and skill development

Opportunities in defence industrial cooperation and technology partnerships

Both countries highlighted the importance of strengthening interoperability, enhancing strategic communication, and fostering long-term defence collaboration.

Meeting Co-Chaired and Terms of Reference Signed

The meeting was co-chaired by:

Shri Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India

Ms Poh Kui Choon, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Brunei

Ahead of formal discussions, the co-chairs signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) establishing the Joint Working Group—a foundational step institutionalizing defence cooperation between the two nations.

The ToR will guide mechanisms for dialogue, review of ongoing engagements, and launch of future initiatives covering training, capability development, maritime cooperation, and defence industry tie-ups.

Commitment to Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, underscoring their shared interest in maritime security and regional stability.

The strengthening of India–Brunei defence ties aligns with New Delhi’s broader engagement with ASEAN nations, especially in areas such as:

Maritime domain awareness

Counter-piracy and maritime safety

Disaster response coordination

Defence industry partnerships

The JWG mechanism offers a structured and regular platform to take these partnerships forward.

High-Level Engagements in New Delhi

As part of her two-day visit, Ms Poh Kui Choon also met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, discussing the broader trajectory of bilateral defence relations and future cooperation pathways.

She also visited the DPSU Bhawan, a new state-of-the-art integrated facility recently inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. The Bhawan serves as a central hub for all 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), promoting:

Innovation

Collaborative design and manufacturing

Showcasing India’s defence production capabilities to global partners

Her visit highlighted Brunei’s interest in exploring opportunities within India’s growing defence industrial ecosystem.

A New Chapter in India–Brunei Defence Relations

The inaugural JWG meeting sets the stage for a structured roadmap that will strengthen operational cooperation, deepen strategic trust, and unlock new defence industry partnerships. It also reinforces the commitment of both nations to maintaining maritime security and advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.