Businessman Linked to Shiv Sena MP Granted Bail in COVID-19 Centre Scam
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Sujit Patker, an associate of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, involved in the COVID-19 jumbo centre scam. Despite visible complicity, extended detention is deemed unnecessary as investigations are complete. Patker's trial has seen delays, prompting the court to prioritize bail under judicial principles.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to businessman Sujit Patker, an alleged accomplice of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in the COVID-19 jumbo centre scam. The decision was made despite initial findings of complicity, highlighting that lengthy detention isn't justified since the investigation has concluded.
Justice Amit Borkar of a bench emphasized evaluating factors like Patker's jail time, trial commencement delays, and the legal principle that bail is generally favored over incarceration. The court instructed Patker to post a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with other stipulations.
Notably, Patker had been detained since his July 2023 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of defrauding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with inadequate staffing at a COVID centre. He sought relief in the high court, arguing unjust incarceration given that his co-accused, Hemant Gupta, was never detained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
ED Cracks Down on Raheja Developers in Fraud Investigation
Karnataka's Tiger Mortality Probe Sparks Urgent Investigation
Custodial Death Sparks High-Profile Investigation in Tamil Nadu
Karnataka High Court Hands Over Valmiki Scam Investigation to CBI