Businessman Linked to Shiv Sena MP Granted Bail in COVID-19 Centre Scam

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to businessman Sujit Patker, an alleged accomplice of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in the COVID-19 jumbo centre scam. The decision was made despite initial findings of complicity, highlighting that lengthy detention isn't justified since the investigation has concluded.

Justice Amit Borkar of a bench emphasized evaluating factors like Patker's jail time, trial commencement delays, and the legal principle that bail is generally favored over incarceration. The court instructed Patker to post a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with other stipulations.

Notably, Patker had been detained since his July 2023 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of defrauding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with inadequate staffing at a COVID centre. He sought relief in the high court, arguing unjust incarceration given that his co-accused, Hemant Gupta, was never detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)