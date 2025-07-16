Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Delhi Government Over DM Meeting Restrictions

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized a revenue department circular requiring ministers and MLAs to get approval before summoning district magistrates. He labeled the circular's language disrespectful, indicating a rift within the Delhi government as it hampers officials' core administrative duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:54 IST
AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed strong objections to a new directive issued by the Revenue Department in Delhi. The circular restricts ministers and MLAs from engaging district magistrates for meetings or inspections without prior approval from the chief secretary.

Bharadwaj criticized the language used in the circular, especially the term "even MLAs," describing it as derogatory and disrespectful toward elected representatives. He questioned the chief minister's lack of intervention in preventing such orders, suggesting a breakdown in coordination within the administration.

The controversial circular advises departments to seek the chief secretary's concurrence before involving DMs in meetings. It stresses the need for giving at least 48-hour notice and prefers video conferencing over physical gatherings, aiming to streamline administrative protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

