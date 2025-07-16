Left Menu

India Calls for Accountability in Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers

India emphasizes the urgent need for accountability in crimes against UN peacekeepers, as impunity undermines peace efforts. India's ambassador, P Harish, at a UN meeting, highlighted the strategic necessity of accountability to enhance peacekeeping integrity and security. The Group of Friends promotes frameworks and international cooperation to address this issue.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:05 IST
India Calls for Accountability in Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers
India has highlighted the critical need for accountability in offenses against United Nations peacekeepers, arguing that unchecked impunity emboldens wrongdoers and undermines international peace efforts.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, addressed a high-level session of the Group of Friends (GoF), aimed at promoting accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. The GoF, co-chaired by India, is committed to addressing these challenges.

The meeting emphasized the need for collective action, underscoring that accountability is fundamental to the effectiveness, credibility, and future of UN Peace Operations globally. Discussions focused on advancing coherent strategies involving international cooperation to deter these crimes and safeguard peacekeepers.

