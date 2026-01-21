INS Sudarshini Begins 22,000-Mile Lokayan 26 Voyage as India’s Maritime Ambassador

In a major demonstration of India’s growing maritime capability and soft power at sea, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, today flagged off INS Sudarshini from Naval Base Kochi, marking the launch of Lokayan 26, a 10-month, long-range global sailing expedition of the Indian Navy.

The voyage positions INS Sudarshini as India’s “Ambassador at Large”, combining advanced seamanship training with strategic maritime diplomacy. Lokayan 26 underscores India’s expanding role in global maritime engagement, ocean navigation excellence, and indigenously built naval platforms.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, members of the naval community, school children, families of the crew and media. On the occasion, the Lokayan 26 plaque was unveiled by the FOC-in-C (South), who described the expedition as one that goes beyond oceans and borders to build “Bridges of Friendship” across nations. The three-masted barque set sail in a traditional send-off, unfurling her sails to the accompaniment of the Naval band.

A 22,000-Nautical-Mile Global Mission

Over the next ten months, INS Sudarshini will sail nearly 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 ports across 13 countries, showcasing India’s maritime heritage, shipbuilding capability and naval professionalism.

Key international milestones include:

Escale à Sète, France (March–April 2026) — one of Europe’s premier maritime festivals, where INS Sudarshini will make her debut alongside iconic Tall Ships in the Mediterranean

Sail 250, New York (July 2026) — participation in the International Parade of Sails as part of the 250th Independence Day celebrations of the United States, joining a grand global flotilla

Indigenous Design Meets Timeless Seamanship

Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited, INS Sudarshini is a 54-metre sail training ship equipped with 20 sails spanning over 1,000 square metres. The vessel serves as a high-end training platform for officer cadets and sea trainees, blending traditional wind-powered navigation with modern naval training standards.

The ship enables hands-on mastery of navigation, ocean sailing, teamwork and leadership, reinforcing the Indian Navy’s emphasis on experiential learning and maritime excellence.

Maritime Diplomacy in Action

Sailing along ancient trade routes and modern sea lanes, INS Sudarshini carries forward India’s civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and aligns with the strategic vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Lokayan 26 reflects how India is using indigenous platforms, global maritime events and youth-focused training missions to strengthen international partnerships and project its role as a responsible maritime power.

Call to Action for Maritime, Defence and Ocean-Tech Stakeholders

The Indian Navy’s Lokayan 26 mission highlights opportunities for maritime technology firms, shipbuilding innovators, ocean-navigation startups, defence researchers and academic institutions to engage with India’s evolving blue-economy and naval training ecosystem, particularly in areas of sustainable sailing, navigation systems, maritime education and international collaboration.