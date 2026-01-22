Left Menu

Argentina's Ambassador Highlights Cultural Synergy at Kolkata Book Fair

Argentina's ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino praises the International Kolkata Book Fair as a major cultural event. The ambassador highlighted the shared cultural elements between Argentina and India, including football and literary exchanges. The fair promotes Spanish language interest, showcasing diverse Argentine works and fostering cross-cultural connections.

  • India

Argentina's ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino on Thursday lauded the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair as a major literary event, emphasizing its significance in promoting cultural connections.

At the event, Caucino praised the fair as an unparalleled platform for countries to display their art and culture under one roof, calling Kolkata the 'cultural capital of India'. He cited shared cultural interests, such as football and historical ties, as vital links between Argentina and India.

The ambassador noted the presence of Argentine literature in English and Bengali translations at the fair, echoing hopes for continued cultural exchanges. Eminent Bengali writer Swapnamoy Chakraborti received the Guild Lifetime Literary Award from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the fair, which runs from January 22 to February 3, with the Kolkata Literature Festival occurring on January 24 and 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

