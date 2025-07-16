PHDCCI Launches National Young Chef Competition to Preserve Culinary Heritage

In a major initiative aimed at celebrating and preserving India’s culinary legacy while fostering innovation and career opportunities in hospitality, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, officially launched the National Young Chef Competition (NYCC) at a curtain-raiser event held at PHD House, New Delhi.

Conceived as a nationwide culinary contest, NYCC is a pioneering platform that brings together final-year hospitality students, renowned chefs, industry experts, and government representatives to spotlight India’s vast gastronomic diversity. The theme of the 2025–26 edition is: “Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation.”

Spotlight on Cultural Revival and Global Culinary Aspirations

The grand launch was graced by Mr. Suman Billa (IAS), Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, who served as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he passionately advocated for the revival of India’s regional and traditional food knowledge systems, which he referred to as “our collective cultural memory.”

“Our culinary heritage is rooted in regional wisdom, centuries-old recipes, and sacred techniques passed down through generations. It is our duty to ensure this doesn’t fade. Through NYCC, we can reignite pride in our food traditions while also taking Indian cuisine to global fine-dining platforms,” he stated, urging young chefs to become cultural ambassadors.

A Multi-Stakeholder Movement for India’s Culinary Future

NYCC is being implemented with active collaboration from the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), and hospitality education institutions nationwide. More than 130 hospitality colleges and institutes are participating in this year’s competition, which will span four zonal rounds leading to a national grand finale in January 2026.

Zonal Round Schedule:

North Zone: 6 August 2025 – AIHM, Chandigarh

East Zone: 18 September 2025 – IHM, Kolkata

West Zone: November 2025 – IHM, Mumbai

South Zone: 18 December 2025 – IHM, Kovalam

Grand Finale: January 2026 – IHM, Pusa, New Delhi

Beyond Competition: Career Awareness and Mentorship

What sets NYCC apart is its commitment to career sensitization and educational outreach. At each zonal venue, workshops will be held for students of Classes 11 and 12, introducing them to culinary careers and addressing the declining enrolment in hospitality education.

These interactive sessions will cover career pathways in culinary arts, entrepreneurship in food and beverage, sustainable practices in kitchens, and international opportunities in hospitality. Participants will also interact with leading chefs and recruiters from the food industry.

Mr. Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chair of the Tourism Committee at PHDCCI, described the event as more than just a contest:

“NYCC is a movement that merges industry knowledge, academic mentorship, and youth energy to preserve and celebrate Indian gastronomy.”

Dr. Chef Manjit Gill, President of IFCA, called NYCC a vital step toward cultural revival. “Indian food is one of the richest and most diverse in the world. NYCC gives us a national stage to preserve forgotten recipes, revive cooking traditions, and blend them with modern sensibilities,” he said.

Industry Participation and Awards

The competition has garnered strong support from industry leaders and sponsors, including:

Venus Industries

Nestlé Professional

Wagh Bakri Tea Group

Cremica

McCain Foods

And many more prominent food and hospitality brands

Key awards to be given include:

Cash prizes for the top three winners

Internships at leading hotels and culinary institutions

International exposure trips

Special recognition for the Best Sustainable Dish, promoting eco-conscious cooking practices

An Esteemed Panel of Guests and Judges

Several dignitaries from the culinary and hospitality world attended the launch event, including:

Chef Sudhir Sibal, a veteran of India’s diplomatic culinary showcases

Chef Anil Grover, known for his contributions to food innovation

Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO of THSC

Prof. Kamal Kant Pant, Principal of IHM Pusa

Mr. Amarjit Singh Ahuja, General Manager, Le Meridien

Ms. Shalini S Sharma, Senior Official at PHDCCI, who presented the detailed roadmap and objectives of NYCC

Their presence reaffirmed the importance of public-private partnerships in grooming India’s next generation of culinary leaders.

Cultivating the Chefs of Tomorrow

As NYCC 2025–26 unfolds across the country, it promises to nurture talent, revive traditional culinary knowledge, and redefine India’s global image as a nation of innovation-infused gastronomic excellence. More than just a competition, it is a national celebration of culinary identity—anchored in heritage, propelled by youth, and inspired by global standards.