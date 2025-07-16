Cabinet Clears PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to Transform Agriculture in 100 Districts
In a landmark decision aimed at revitalizing India’s agricultural backbone, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the launch of the “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana”—a first-of-its-kind comprehensive national scheme focused exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors. Scheduled to commence in 2025–26, the scheme will span six years and cover 100 specially selected districts across the country, with a mission to boost farm productivity, improve rural livelihoods, and promote sustainable farming practices.
Inspired by the Aspirational Districts Programme
The new initiative draws inspiration from the successful Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog, which focused on fast-tracking progress in underdeveloped districts. Unlike the broader developmental scope of its predecessor, however, the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana narrows its focus to agriculture and allied sectors, such as horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agri-marketing, and agro-processing, bringing dedicated support and structural reforms to lagging rural economies.
Key Objectives and Strategic Focus
The overarching goal of the scheme is to transform low-performing agricultural districts into high-productivity hubs, by integrating resources, policies, and institutional support. Specific objectives include:
-
Increasing agricultural productivity and optimizing land use
-
Promoting crop diversification, especially toward high-value and climate-resilient crops
-
Encouraging natural and organic farming practices
-
Enhancing irrigation infrastructure and efficient water use
-
Building post-harvest storage facilities at the panchayat and block levels
-
Facilitating credit availability—both long- and short-term—for farmers
-
Strengthening local agri-based enterprises for livelihood generation
The scheme is expected to be a game-changer for India's agri-economy, enhancing value addition, improving market linkages, and driving inclusive rural development.
Convergence Across 36 Schemes and 11 Departments
What makes Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana unique is its integrated delivery model. Rather than launching a new standalone intervention, the scheme will converge 36 existing schemes operated by 11 different Central Ministries and Departments, such as:
-
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
-
Ministry of Rural Development
-
Ministry of Jal Shakti
-
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
-
Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and others
These schemes will be harmonized with State Government programs and supported by local-level partnerships, including private sector stakeholders, NGOs, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).
Selection of Districts Based on Need and Equity
The 100 target districts will be chosen based on a data-driven selection methodology, with three key criteria:
-
Low agricultural productivity
-
Low cropping intensity
-
Low agricultural credit disbursement
The allocation of districts per state or union territory will be determined by their share of Net Cropped Area and number of operational holdings, ensuring a fair and proportional distribution. However, a minimum of one district will be selected from every state and UT, ensuring nationwide coverage and equity.
Decentralized Planning and Farmer Participation
Each selected district will formulate a tailored District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan, to be designed and implemented by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti. Importantly, this body will include progressive farmers as full members, giving grassroots stakeholders a direct role in shaping the scheme's direction.
These district-level plans will be aligned with national priorities such as:
-
Water and soil conservation
-
Crop diversification
-
Self-sufficiency in food production
-
Expansion of sustainable farming methods
Multi-Tiered Governance and Monitoring Framework
A robust three-tier governance mechanism—District, State, and National level committees—will be established to ensure effective coordination, transparency, and impact delivery. A high-tech performance monitoring dashboard will track 117 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on a monthly basis, offering real-time insights into progress and areas needing attention.
Additional oversight will be provided by:
-
Central Nodal Officers, appointed for each district, to regularly monitor progress
-
NITI Aayog, which will periodically review and guide the district-level strategies
Transforming India’s Agricultural Future
The long-term vision behind the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is not just to uplift 100 districts, but to elevate national performance across critical agricultural indicators. As the productivity, credit access, and sustainability indices improve in these districts, the overall national averages will also climb, helping India move closer to its goal of self-reliance in agriculture (Atmanirbhar Bharat).
This scheme is expected to usher in:
-
Higher agricultural output
-
Better income for farmers
-
Localized employment opportunities
-
Improved food security
-
Resilience to climate shocks
By aligning local realities with national ambitions, the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana promises to be a transformative intervention in India's agricultural landscape—turning underperforming regions into engines of rural prosperity.
