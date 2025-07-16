Haryana’s High-Tech Crackdown: A Battle Against Illegal Mining

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau is employing advanced technology to counter illegal mining, officials announced. Utilizing methods such as GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and specialized raid teams, the Bureau is ensuring both prevention and rapid legal action against offenders.

According to recent reports, the crackdown against the mining mafia in Haryana has shown increased efficacy. Arrests surged from 626 in 2024 to 754 in 2025, while vehicle seizures rose from 945 to 1,186. The substantial rise in penalties, with Rs 10.69 crore imposed so far in 2025, underscores the ongoing financial pressure on mining criminals.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's zero-tolerance policy is bolstering this initiative. Haryana's police, in tandem with the Bureau, are actively working to safeguard the state's natural resources. Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, emphasizes strict legal action and coordination across districts to manage this ongoing challenge.