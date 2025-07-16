Left Menu

Haryana’s High-Tech Crackdown: A Battle Against Illegal Mining

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has advanced its tech-driven approach with measures like GPS tracking and drone surveillance to combat illegal mining. The result is an increased number of arrests and vehicle seizures, contributing to a substantial rise in penalties collected. This initiative reflects a robust governmental response underlining zero tolerance toward such offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:29 IST
Haryana’s High-Tech Crackdown: A Battle Against Illegal Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau is employing advanced technology to counter illegal mining, officials announced. Utilizing methods such as GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and specialized raid teams, the Bureau is ensuring both prevention and rapid legal action against offenders.

According to recent reports, the crackdown against the mining mafia in Haryana has shown increased efficacy. Arrests surged from 626 in 2024 to 754 in 2025, while vehicle seizures rose from 945 to 1,186. The substantial rise in penalties, with Rs 10.69 crore imposed so far in 2025, underscores the ongoing financial pressure on mining criminals.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's zero-tolerance policy is bolstering this initiative. Haryana's police, in tandem with the Bureau, are actively working to safeguard the state's natural resources. Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, emphasizes strict legal action and coordination across districts to manage this ongoing challenge.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025