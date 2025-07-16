Left Menu

Swedish Artists Murder: Three Convicted, Gang Violence Under Spotlight

A Swedish court convicted three men of accessory to the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was killed in a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg. The sentencing includes life imprisonment for one and reduced terms for the others. Sweden continues to battle ongoing gang violence.

In a recent verdict, a Swedish court has convicted three men for their involvement in the murder of the renowned hip-hop artist known as C.Gambino. The artist, who kept his identity hidden, was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Gothenburg last June.

Hassan Rabeie, Vide Atterstam, and Fatjam Vardari, the accused, have denied any involvement in the crime. However, the Gothenburg District Court found them guilty of accessory to murder after failing to prove beyond reasonable doubt their direct role in the shooting.

The court sentenced Rabeie to life imprisonment, while Atterstam and Vardari received sentences of 15 years and six months, and 12 years and six months, respectively. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent gang violence troubling Sweden, despite a recent drop in homicide rates.

