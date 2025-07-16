Bahrain's Bold $17 Billion U.S. Investment Strategy

The Crown Prince of Bahrain is poised to reveal a significant $17 billion investment plan targeting the United States, according to a White House official. The announcement is expected during a meeting with then-President Donald Trump, drawing a spotlight on Bahrain's expanding economic footprint in U.S. markets.

A key component of this financial commitment is a monumental deal between Gulf Air and Boeing/GE worth $7 billion. The agreement encompasses 12 aircraft and 40 engines, with the potential for six more planes. This investment echoes earlier engagements facilitated by Trump with Middle Eastern nations, including a notable $600 billion pledge from Saudi Arabia.

The infusion of capital from Bahrain is projected to support about 30,000 American jobs, aided by efforts from Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Further to aviation, Bahrain plans acquisitions in U.S. tech and energy sectors, with implications for domestic aluminum and LNG production. Additionally, Bahrain is considering developing commercial nuclear capabilities, hinting at a transformative period in U.S.-Bahrain economic relations.

