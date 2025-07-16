Tragic Bus Attack in Balochistan: Rising Violence in a Volatile Region

A passenger bus en route from Karachi to Quetta was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in three deaths and seven injuries, according to provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

The incident occurred in the Kalat area, with security forces immediately launching a search operation to pursue the attackers. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the assault, labeling it a cowardly act targeting innocent passengers.

This attack is the latest in a spate of violence in Balochistan, where insurgent groups have increasingly targeted passenger buses. The region has endured ongoing ethnic tension and violence, driven by allegations of resource exploitation by the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)