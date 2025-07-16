Left Menu

Tragic Bus Attack in Balochistan: Rising Violence in a Volatile Region

An attack on a passenger bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulted in three deaths and seven injuries. The assailants remain unidentified, and security forces are conducting a search operation. The attack reflects the increasing violence in the region, attributed to ethnic tensions and resource exploitation grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:51 IST
Tragic Bus Attack in Balochistan: Rising Violence in a Volatile Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A passenger bus en route from Karachi to Quetta was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in three deaths and seven injuries, according to provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

The incident occurred in the Kalat area, with security forces immediately launching a search operation to pursue the attackers. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the assault, labeling it a cowardly act targeting innocent passengers.

This attack is the latest in a spate of violence in Balochistan, where insurgent groups have increasingly targeted passenger buses. The region has endured ongoing ethnic tension and violence, driven by allegations of resource exploitation by the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025