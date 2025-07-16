Bihar Police's Strategy to Curb Contract Killing and Crime

The Bihar Police has launched a dedicated cell under the Special Task Force (STF) to track and maintain a database of contract killers in the state. The initiative aims to curb serious crimes and keep a check on individuals involved in contract killings, as revealed by recent investigations.

Additional Director General (ADG) Kundan Krishnan disclosed to reporters that despite the electoral year narratives suggesting a rise in crime, overall statistics remain stable. The police are also aiming to establish Fast Track Courts to expedite trials and secure convictions in heinous crimes, he added.

The police's broader strategy includes tackling narcotics issues by proposing the creation of a narcotics and prohibition division. Furthermore, Naxal influence in the state has significantly decreased, with successful operations leading to the arrest of 82 Naxalites this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)