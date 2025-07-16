Left Menu

Israel's Bold Airstrikes Shake Damascus Amid Rising Syrian Tensions

Israel launched significant airstrikes on Damascus, targeting the defence ministry and areas near the presidential palace. The strikes were in response to Syrian government attacks on Druze communities. The violence in the Druze city of Sweida has resulted in numerous casualties, with calls for restraint from international parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel executed powerful airstrikes in Damascus, targeting the defence ministry and areas proximal to the presidential palace, as it vowed to dismantle Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria. The Israeli Defence Ministry confirmed that the strikes were aimed at deterring further aggression against the Druze minority.

This aggressive stance from Israel marks a new phase of confrontation with Syria's Islamist-led interim government, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, noted for its burgeoning ties with the United States. Despite these diplomatic pursuits, Israel remains defiant, asserting its commitment to protecting the Druze community amidst ongoing violence in Sweida, where intense clashes have already claimed numerous lives.

The violence has drawn international concern, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack urging all parties to engage in dialogues for peace. Meanwhile, inside Sweida, residents report severe fighting, exacerbated by fears of government and Bedouin militia forces. The humanitarian toll rises as regional instability escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

