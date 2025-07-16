Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Defamation Campaign in Pune
An auto-rickshaw driver, Yasin Shaikh, was arrested in Pune for defaming a Delhi woman by posting her contact details online and writing her number on toilet walls. He harassed the woman and her husband due to personal grievances, impacting their mental well-being. The police apprehended him from Maharashtra.
In a shocking case of defamation and harassment, an auto-rickshaw driver from Pune, identified as Yasin Shaikh, was arrested for targeting a Delhi woman with obscene social media posts and graffiti. Shaikh allegedly posted the woman's contact details along with derogatory remarks online, prompting a police investigation.
Officials revealed that Shaikh harbored a grudge against the woman's husband due to professional associations, which led him to engage in a prolonged campaign of harassment. The complainant reported receiving disturbing calls and messages after her contact information was publicly shared.
Police utilized technical data, including call records and IP logs, to trace Shaikh to his residence in Pune's Sanjay Park. The arrest, accompanied by the recovery of a mobile phone and SIM cards, marks a significant step in addressing cyber defamation and protecting victims of harassment.