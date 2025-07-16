Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment Intercepted by Yemeni Forces

Yemeni forces, under the guidance of the U.S. Central Command, have successfully intercepted a substantial shipment of Iranian arms intended for Houthi militants, underscoring the persistent tensions in the region.

The cache, described as 'massive,' contained over 750 tons of various munitions and high-tech hardware. This included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads, and seekers, as well as drone engines and air defense components.

This significant seizure highlights the strategic maneuvers and military dynamics at play between involved parties, with potential implications for regional security and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)