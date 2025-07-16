Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment Intercepted by Yemeni Forces
Yemeni forces, backed by U.S. Central Command, intercepted a sizable shipment of Iranian weapons destined for Houthi militants. The haul included over 750 tons of munitions and equipment, featuring advanced missiles, drone engines, and communication gear. This operation underscores ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvers in the region.
Yemeni forces, under the guidance of the U.S. Central Command, have successfully intercepted a substantial shipment of Iranian arms intended for Houthi militants, underscoring the persistent tensions in the region.
The cache, described as 'massive,' contained over 750 tons of various munitions and high-tech hardware. This included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads, and seekers, as well as drone engines and air defense components.
This significant seizure highlights the strategic maneuvers and military dynamics at play between involved parties, with potential implications for regional security and peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US halts shipments of air defense missiles, munitions to Ukraine
Manipur police recover several arms and ammunitions during search operations as law and order remains normal in state
Chemical Tensions: Ukraine Requests OPCW Probe into Alleged Toxic Munitions
Pak used unarmed drones, loiter munitions during Operation Sindoor; none could inflict damage to Indian military, civilian infra: CDS Chauhan.
Most of unarmed drones, loiter munitions used by Pak on May 10 neutralised through kinetic, non-kinetic means: CDS Chauhan at event in Delhi.