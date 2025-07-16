Gurugram Police Busts Sex Racket in Manesar Spas

Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a sex racket operating under the facade of two spas, Oscar and Golden Gravity, in Manesar's Amrapali building. Police sources reported the arrests of three individuals following a carefully planned raid.

According to the police, they acted on a tip-off about illicit activities conducted within the spas under the guise of legitimate business. A decoy customer, a police constable, approached the operators to verify the reports, which eventually led to the arrest and exposure of the sex racket.

The accused individuals, including Mahender Kumar, the manager of Oscar Spa; Surjit, a customer at the spa; and Ashiya Khatoon, the owner of Golden Gravity Spa, confessed to coercing women into prostitution. Further investigations are underway, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)