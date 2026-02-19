Left Menu

Road Rage Rampage: Brutal Assault Leaves Man Injured in Manesar

An HR executive named Nitesh Bhatia was injured in a road rage incident in Manesar, where he was attacked by three unidentified assailants. The altercation led to Bhatia receiving four stitches on his ear. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:15 IST
Road Rage Rampage: Brutal Assault Leaves Man Injured in Manesar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An HR executive from a private firm in IMT Manesar was allegedly assaulted in a suspected road rage incident, according to local police.

The victim, Nitesh Bhatia from Sector 1, Manesar, sustained multiple injuries including four stitches on his ear, following an attack by three unidentified individuals. An FIR has been registered at the IMT Manesar police station.

The incident occurred when Bhatia was driving home. As per his complaint, an unnumbered Alto car rammed into his vehicle, sparking an altercation. The assailants threatened and attacked him, leaving him injured. Authorities are now on the lookout for the attackers and the vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026