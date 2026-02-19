Road Rage Rampage: Brutal Assault Leaves Man Injured in Manesar

An HR executive from a private firm in IMT Manesar was allegedly assaulted in a suspected road rage incident, according to local police.

The victim, Nitesh Bhatia from Sector 1, Manesar, sustained multiple injuries including four stitches on his ear, following an attack by three unidentified individuals. An FIR has been registered at the IMT Manesar police station.

The incident occurred when Bhatia was driving home. As per his complaint, an unnumbered Alto car rammed into his vehicle, sparking an altercation. The assailants threatened and attacked him, leaving him injured. Authorities are now on the lookout for the attackers and the vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)