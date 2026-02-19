Road Rage Rampage: Brutal Assault Leaves Man Injured in Manesar
An HR executive named Nitesh Bhatia was injured in a road rage incident in Manesar, where he was attacked by three unidentified assailants. The altercation led to Bhatia receiving four stitches on his ear. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the perpetrators.
An HR executive from a private firm in IMT Manesar was allegedly assaulted in a suspected road rage incident, according to local police.
The victim, Nitesh Bhatia from Sector 1, Manesar, sustained multiple injuries including four stitches on his ear, following an attack by three unidentified individuals. An FIR has been registered at the IMT Manesar police station.
The incident occurred when Bhatia was driving home. As per his complaint, an unnumbered Alto car rammed into his vehicle, sparking an altercation. The assailants threatened and attacked him, leaving him injured. Authorities are now on the lookout for the attackers and the vehicle involved.
