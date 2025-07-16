Tragic Incident at Salt Lake's Nicco Park: A Mysterious Death

An 18-year-old named Rahul Das tragically died under mysterious circumstances at an amusement park in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

Das, a resident of Murari Pukur, was visiting Nicco Park with friends when he lost consciousness at the Niagara Falls water park. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

Rahul's father alleged negligence by park authorities, questioning the lack of emergency assistance and vowing to file a formal complaint after reviewing the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, park officials maintain they provided immediate aid and facilitated his transfer to the hospital.

