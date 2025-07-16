States Sue to Revive Disaster Mitigation Grant Program

In a significant move, 20 predominantly Democrat-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, aiming to halt the termination of a key grant program. The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, integral in funding infrastructure projects to mitigate natural disasters, was cut unilaterally by FEMA.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, contends that the Federal Emergency Management Agency exceeded its authority by canceling the program, which Congress had already greenlit and funded. This legal challenge is backed by states including Washington and Massachusetts, which argue that ending BRIC breaches separation of powers principles.

FEMA's handling of recent Texas floods has been criticized, highlighting the necessity of such programs. Affected states assert that these grants are vital for rural and tribal areas. The lawsuit demands the reinstatement of BRIC while proceedings are ongoing, emphasizing its role in safeguarding against future disasters.