States Sue to Revive Disaster Mitigation Grant Program

A coalition of 20 U.S. states is suing to prevent the Trump administration from ending a crucial infrastructure grant program. The lawsuit claims FEMA can't unilaterally terminate the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps protect against natural disasters. States argue this action violates separation of powers principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, 20 predominantly Democrat-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, aiming to halt the termination of a key grant program. The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, integral in funding infrastructure projects to mitigate natural disasters, was cut unilaterally by FEMA.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, contends that the Federal Emergency Management Agency exceeded its authority by canceling the program, which Congress had already greenlit and funded. This legal challenge is backed by states including Washington and Massachusetts, which argue that ending BRIC breaches separation of powers principles.

FEMA's handling of recent Texas floods has been criticized, highlighting the necessity of such programs. Affected states assert that these grants are vital for rural and tribal areas. The lawsuit demands the reinstatement of BRIC while proceedings are ongoing, emphasizing its role in safeguarding against future disasters.

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

