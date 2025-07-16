Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Path to Peace Amid Challenges

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha speaks on the Pahalgam attack, affirming identification of the perpetrators. Stressing on peace in Kashmir, he outlines development and security advancements post-Article 370. The region aims for inclusive growth, backed by recent infrastructural and startup developments, contributing to a safer and universally benefiting state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:15 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, announced that those behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack have been identified and assured they will soon face consequences. Speaking at a lecture titled 'Jammu and Kashmir: Towards Peace' at the Gandhi Smriti, Sinha reiterated that attempts to disrupt peace in the Kashmir Valley would be unsuccessful.

Following the April attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. Sinha highlighted the demise of many terrorist leaders over the past several years, pledging continued efforts to establish order. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is progressing toward Gandhi's vision with major infrastructure and startup accomplishments post-Article 370 removal.

He further addressed developmental strides, citing significant highway construction, hotel openings, and the rise of women-led startups, noting a shift away from past stone-pelting incidents. Ensuring that government schemes reach all, Sinha noted that despite opposition concerns, recent electoral phases in the Valley were peaceful, underscoring the narrative of inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

