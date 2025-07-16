Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China Reaffirms Support for Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Efforts

During a meeting with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts while addressing safety concerns for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The discussions highlighted the close China-Pakistan relationship and plans to enhance cooperation, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:18 IST
In a recent meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing's unwavering support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism measures, underlining the importance of safeguarding Chinese personnel and projects within the nation. Yi addressed these topics with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar amidst ongoing safety concerns.

The discussions took place in Tianjin, where both leaders emphasized deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This comes as Beijing continues to prioritize the security of its nationals following past attacks linked to CPEC ventures.

Dar, also serving as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, was in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Foreign Ministers' meeting. Both sides expressed a firm commitment to further bolster bilateral cooperation, underscoring the significance of regional peace, stability, and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

