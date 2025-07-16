Strengthening Ties: China Reaffirms Support for Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Efforts

In a recent meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing's unwavering support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism measures, underlining the importance of safeguarding Chinese personnel and projects within the nation. Yi addressed these topics with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar amidst ongoing safety concerns.

The discussions took place in Tianjin, where both leaders emphasized deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This comes as Beijing continues to prioritize the security of its nationals following past attacks linked to CPEC ventures.

Dar, also serving as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, was in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Foreign Ministers' meeting. Both sides expressed a firm commitment to further bolster bilateral cooperation, underscoring the significance of regional peace, stability, and development.

