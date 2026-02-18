Strengthening Ties: India and Kazakhstan Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vast potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense, on Wednesday.

Following discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, during the AI Impact Summit, Modi expressed confidence in the future of the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership through a post on X.

The summit, promising to be a landmark event, is set in Delhi from February 16-20 and brings together over 500 global AI leaders, further solidifying international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)