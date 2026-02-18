Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Kazakhstan Boost Bilateral Cooperation

During the AI Impact Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation with Kazakhstan. After discussions with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Modi highlighted opportunities in trade and energy, aiming to elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vast potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense, on Wednesday.

Following discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, during the AI Impact Summit, Modi expressed confidence in the future of the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership through a post on X.

The summit, promising to be a landmark event, is set in Delhi from February 16-20 and brings together over 500 global AI leaders, further solidifying international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

