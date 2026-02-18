Strengthening Ties: India and Kazakhstan Boost Bilateral Cooperation
During the AI Impact Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation with Kazakhstan. After discussions with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Modi highlighted opportunities in trade and energy, aiming to elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vast potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense, on Wednesday.
Following discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, during the AI Impact Summit, Modi expressed confidence in the future of the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership through a post on X.
The summit, promising to be a landmark event, is set in Delhi from February 16-20 and brings together over 500 global AI leaders, further solidifying international ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy to build here in India is palpable, unlike anywhere else: Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, at India AI Summit.
US Eases Sanctions on Venezuela’s Energy Sector
Friedrich Merz Advocates for Strategic Partnerships with China Amid U.S. Tariff Strains
Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiative
India-Kazakhstan: A Strategic Partnership for the Future