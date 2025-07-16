Senator Tillis Warns Against Politicizing the Federal Reserve
Senator Thom Tillis cautioned against dismissing the Federal Reserve Chair for political reasons, warning such an action would undermine U.S. credibility. He stated that preserving the Fed’s independence is crucial, expressing concerns about the consequences of politicizing economic decision-making.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina strongly advocated for maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve, condemning any attempts to dismiss the Fed Chair due to political disagreements. He emphasized that such moves would significantly undermine U.S. credibility.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Tillis, a Republican and a key member of the Senate banking committee, warned that removing the Federal Reserve Chair over political differences would be a 'huge mistake.'
Tillis highlighted the potential negative repercussions, stressing the importance of avoiding an immediate backlash and preserving the institution's independence to ensure sound economic policy-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa to Roll Out Full Judicial Independence in 2025/26 Fiscal Year
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
Year before declaring independence, colonists offered 'Olive Branch' petition to King George III
Congress helped China's cause by weakening India's internal strength, global credibility: BJP
Trump announces plans to host UFC fight at White House for nation's 250th year of independence