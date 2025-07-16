Left Menu

Senator Tillis Warns Against Politicizing the Federal Reserve

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:27 IST
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina strongly advocated for maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve, condemning any attempts to dismiss the Fed Chair due to political disagreements. He emphasized that such moves would significantly undermine U.S. credibility.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Tillis, a Republican and a key member of the Senate banking committee, warned that removing the Federal Reserve Chair over political differences would be a 'huge mistake.'

Tillis highlighted the potential negative repercussions, stressing the importance of avoiding an immediate backlash and preserving the institution's independence to ensure sound economic policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

