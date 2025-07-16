Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown Yields Over 1,000 Arrests Amid Border Tensions

Cambodia has launched a major crackdown on cybercrime, resulting in the arrest of more than 1,000 suspects this week. This move comes from an order by Prime Minister Hun Manet to tackle online scams and enhance public safety.

The operations come as international concerns rise about the threat posed by cyber scams, with the UN estimating multi-billion-dollar earnings for criminal gangs. Amnesty International's recent report highlights possible state complicity in these crimes and associated human rights abuses, including human trafficking.

Coinciding with this crackdown, Cambodia is embroiled in a border dispute with Thailand, seen as a contributing factor to escalating rhetoric and cross-border tensions. These developments raise questions about cooperation between neighboring countries to tackle shared security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)