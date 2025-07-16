Left Menu

Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown Yields Over 1,000 Arrests Amid Border Tensions

Cambodia has made over 1,000 arrests in a cybercrime crackdown ordered by Prime Minister Hun Manet to tackle online scams. Foreign criminal groups were operating in Cambodia, causing insecurity. The drive coincides with heightened tensions with Thailand over border disputes and cyberscam operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:16 IST
Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown Yields Over 1,000 Arrests Amid Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodia has launched a major crackdown on cybercrime, resulting in the arrest of more than 1,000 suspects this week. This move comes from an order by Prime Minister Hun Manet to tackle online scams and enhance public safety.

The operations come as international concerns rise about the threat posed by cyber scams, with the UN estimating multi-billion-dollar earnings for criminal gangs. Amnesty International's recent report highlights possible state complicity in these crimes and associated human rights abuses, including human trafficking.

Coinciding with this crackdown, Cambodia is embroiled in a border dispute with Thailand, seen as a contributing factor to escalating rhetoric and cross-border tensions. These developments raise questions about cooperation between neighboring countries to tackle shared security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025