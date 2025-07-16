Left Menu

Om Birla's Relief Efforts Amidst Kota Rain Disaster

Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla conducted a tour of rain-affected regions in Kota district, assessing damage and meeting victims' families. He focused on implementing measures to prevent future flooding and waterlogging, including infrastructure improvements and an investigation into a recent tragic incident involving six youths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:29 IST
Kota-Bundi MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla toured areas in Kota district ravaged by recent heavy rains, meeting families of those tragically affected. He evaluated ongoing development efforts to curb future flooding in residential areas.

Birla visited the Ranpur area, scene of severe damage, and the site where a woman died after being swept into a brook. Discussions centered on diverting floodwater toward the Chambal river to manage water levels effectively.

He directed local officials to expand drainage capacity and ensure maintenance at locations like the Borkhandi Government School. In Digod, he met with families of six young men lost to the Chambal River, prompting an investigation into the incident.

