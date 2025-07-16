Left Menu

Bahrain's Bold Move: $17 Billion U.S. Investment Plan Unveiled

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa announced a $17 billion investment in the U.S. during a meeting with President Trump. The plan includes purchasing Boeing aircraft, investing in the tech and energy sectors, and increasing partnerships. The deal will support 30,000 American jobs.

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa announced a $17 billion investment plan in the United States. The announcement came during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The plan includes purchasing 12 Boeing aircraft for Gulf Air, with an option for six more, and 40 General Electric engines, as confirmed by a White House official. Bahrain's investments will also target U.S. energy, tech, and manufacturing sectors, promoting substantial economic cooperation between the two nations.

This move reaffirms Bahrain's position as a key U.S. ally in the region, aligning its policies with American interests, especially concerning shared security concerns over Iran.

