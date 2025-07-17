Left Menu

Captain's Critical Error in Air India Flight

A black-box recording reveals that the captain of an Air India flight turned off switches controlling fuel to the engines, according to the Wall Street Journal. This revelation comes from early assessments by U.S. officials involved in the crash investigation. Both Air India and Reuters have yet to verify the report.

17-07-2025
The Wall Street Journal reported that a black-box recording has surfaced, revealing a critical error by an Air India captain. The recording indicates that during the ill-fated flight, the captain turned off switches that controlled the fuel supply to the aircraft's two engines.

This information is based on early assessments from U.S. officials involved in investigating the crash. The findings suggest a potential cause rooted in human error, which is being thoroughly examined to understand its impact on the accident's outcome.

Air India, when reached for comment outside regular business hours, did not respond immediately. Reuters also noted they could not independently verify the Wall Street Journal's report as of the latest updates.

