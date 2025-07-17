Shillong Court Reserves Decision on Bail for Indore Property Dealer in Murder Case

A significant development unfolded at Shillong's court as it reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Indore-based property dealer Shilome James, who stands accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, Meghalaya. This case has captured public attention given the grim circumstances surrounding the crime.

The bail application, spearheaded by James' counsel Devesh Sharma, faced staunch opposition from public prosecutor Tushar Chanda. The courtroom drama unfolded on a Wednesday, with the order now reserved, keeping interested parties on edge as they await the outcome of the court's decision.

Further complicating the case is the recovery of gold ornaments belonging to Sonam, Raja's widow, and a pistol from James. Other suspects, including Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, accused of tampering with evidence, have been granted bail. The case traces back to the couple's tragic trip to Meghalaya following their recent marriage in May.