Unveiling the Conversion Network: ATS Probes Alleged Mastermind Jalaluddin

In a high-stakes investigation, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is delving into a significant religious conversion case centered on Jalaluddin, also known as Karimulla Shah, in Balrampur district.

On Wednesday, the ATS visited Gonda district to track down a suspected aide, Ramzan, linked to Jalaluddin's network. However, officials discovered that Ramzan had passed away last year. Despite this setback, the agency collected crucial documents and information, according to insider sources.

Jalaluddin, believed to be the mastermind of the conversion operation, amassed Rs 106 crore, likely sourced from the Middle East through multiple bank accounts. Authorities continue to probe his activities surrounding the Chand Auliya Dargah, where he reportedly held sizable gatherings with international attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)