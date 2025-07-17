Beware: Conmen in Goa Pose as Cops to Dupe Elderly

Residents in Goa are being urged by local police to stay vigilant as conmen, disguised as police officers, target elderly citizens. These criminals have been reported to approach senior citizens, ask them to remove jewelry for safety, and ultimately steal the valuables.

Incidents have been documented in Vasco town and Fatorda where the fraudsters used a black motorbike to make their escape, according to Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma. The thieves operate by wrapping the jewelry in a cloth under the ruse of keeping it safe, only to make off with the goods.

Officials have not made any arrests yet, and they advise locals that true police officers would not randomly stop people on the street. Awareness and alertness are being highlighted as essential precautions for the elderly.