Bombay High Court Denies Indian Couple's Bid to Adopt American Child
The Bombay High Court ruled that Indian citizens do not have the fundamental right to adopt a child of American nationality. The court denied an Indian couple's plea to adopt their relative's son, a U.S. citizen by birth, emphasizing that such adoptions are not covered under the Juvenile Justice Act or Adoption Regulations unless the child is 'in need of care and protection' or 'in conflict with law.' The couple will need to adhere to U.S. adoption laws before completing any post-adoption procedures in India.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a plea by an Indian couple seeking to adopt their relative's son, who is an American citizen. The court ruled that Indian citizens do not possess a fundamental right to adopt a child of foreign nationality unless the child meets specific criteria outlined in the Juvenile Justice Act.
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale pointed out that the child should be 'in need of care and protection' or 'in conflict with law' to qualify. The ruling highlighted that no provision exists under Indian law for adopting a foreign child purely based on relatives' consent.
The Central Adoption Resource Agency also stressed that the adoption could only proceed if the child is first legally adopted in the U.S., in alignment with American laws. The bench's refusal underscores the rigorous international adoption standards that Indian residents must follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
