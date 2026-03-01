Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

In the wake of joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan have made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They call for immediate action to evacuate Indian citizens trapped in affected countries.

Panjabis in the Middle East find themselves in a precarious situation, and Badal insists on a special air-lift operation as soon as air routes are accessible. Sandhwan also stresses that urgent intervention is crucial for ensuring the safe evacuation of distressed Indians facing turmoil abroad.

Both leaders underline the need for swift diplomatic and administrative coordination, pressing Prime Minister Modi for direct intervention. They underscore that the safety and dignity of Indian citizens abroad must be a top priority for the central government during this international crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)