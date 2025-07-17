Hong Kong Activists Challenge Sentences in Landmark Subversion Case
The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, convicted under the national security law, concluded earlier than anticipated. Defense lawyers argued the trial was unfair, highlighting courtroom interventions. Sentences for conspiracy to commit subversion ranged from four to ten years. The case's judgment is expected within nine months.
The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, convicted of subversion charges under the national security law, wrapped up ahead of schedule on Thursday. Defense attorneys argued that the activists, part of the '47 democrats' case, were denied a fair trial, alleging improper judicial conduct during proceedings.
The case centers on charges from 2021 following the activists' participation in an unofficial primary election in July 2020. Sentences ranged from four to ten years, with only two acquittals. An appeal against these sentences commenced on July 14. Judge Jeremy Poon expects to deliver a verdict within nine months, a timeline acknowledging the intricacies of the case.
Defense and prosecution sparred over the fairness of the original trial. Lawyers contended that judges had frequently disrupted defense questioning, challenging the impartiality of the trial. Meanwhile, the prosecution labeled the activities as an unprecedented conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the government by rejecting budget proposals.
ALSO READ
Jury in Diddy's sex trafficking trial to resume deliberations after reaching partial verdict
HCG denies allegations of unfair trials at its facility
HCG denies allegations of unfair trials at its facility
Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials
Delhi to trial run cloud seeding to combat smog menace