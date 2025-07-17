Left Menu

Hong Kong Activists Challenge Sentences in Landmark Subversion Case

The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, convicted under the national security law, concluded earlier than anticipated. Defense lawyers argued the trial was unfair, highlighting courtroom interventions. Sentences for conspiracy to commit subversion ranged from four to ten years. The case's judgment is expected within nine months.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, convicted of subversion charges under the national security law, wrapped up ahead of schedule on Thursday. Defense attorneys argued that the activists, part of the '47 democrats' case, were denied a fair trial, alleging improper judicial conduct during proceedings.

The case centers on charges from 2021 following the activists' participation in an unofficial primary election in July 2020. Sentences ranged from four to ten years, with only two acquittals. An appeal against these sentences commenced on July 14. Judge Jeremy Poon expects to deliver a verdict within nine months, a timeline acknowledging the intricacies of the case.

Defense and prosecution sparred over the fairness of the original trial. Lawyers contended that judges had frequently disrupted defense questioning, challenging the impartiality of the trial. Meanwhile, the prosecution labeled the activities as an unprecedented conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the government by rejecting budget proposals.

