Left Menu

Silver Soars: Industrial Demand Spurs Record Highs

Silver prices have skyrocketed, reflecting strong industrial demand and concerns over supply disruptions. Reaching record highs in both domestic and global markets, the precious metal is increasingly seen as a significant investment. Analysts anticipate continued growth due to ongoing industrial requirements and potential supply constraints, especially in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:41 IST
Silver Soars: Industrial Demand Spurs Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Last week, silver prices surged over 15%, reaching a new record high of Rs 2.42 lakh per kg in the futures market. This increase was fueled by strong industrial demand, expectations of US interest rate cuts in the coming year, and concerns over potential supply disruptions.

The domestic market rally mirrored global trends, with silver hitting an all-time high of USD 79.70 per ounce, up over 11% in a single day. According to experts, silver's role in technology and dwindling stocks have contributed to its rising valuation.

Analysts highlight China's export restrictions on silver, set to begin in January 2026, as a significant factor likely to affect global supply chains. Looking ahead, industrial demand is expected to further outpace supply, potentially pushing silver prices towards USD 100 per ounce by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

 United Kingdom
2
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

 Global
3
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
4
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025