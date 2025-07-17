Delhi High Court Quashes Charges Against Tablighi Jamaat Hosts
The Delhi High Court has annulled 16 cases against 70 Indian nationals linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in March 2020, overturning police opposition to dismiss the charges. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ruled in favor of the petitioners seeking to quash the FIRs that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delhi High Court has annulled 16 cases against 70 Indian nationals linked to the controversial Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in March 2020.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ruled in favor of the petitioners, represented by advocate Ashima Mandla, who sought to dismiss the FIRs filed against them.
Despite opposition from the Delhi Police, who argued that local residents had violated COVID-19 prohibitory orders by hosting foreign attendees, the court found the charges unwarranted. A detailed judgment is forthcoming.
