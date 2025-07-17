Left Menu

Rajbhar Backs Bihar Voter List Revision, Takes On Opposition

Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister, supports Bihar's voter list revision, accusing the opposition of exploiting illegal immigrants for electoral gain. He confirmed SBSP's participation in Bihar elections under NDA's seat-sharing. The Election Commission's revision aims to update voters' lists before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:08 IST
Rajbhar Backs Bihar Voter List Revision, Takes On Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Rajbhar, leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister, has expressed strong support for the revision of Bihar's voter lists. According to Rajbhar, the exercise is necessary to curb the influence of illegal immigrants and unauthorised voters in upcoming elections.

Speaking in Ballia, Rajbhar, a noteworthy ally of the National Democratic Alliance in the state, asserted that his party intends to run for seats in the Bihar Assembly elections allocated by the BJP. He cited that decisions about Bihar's next chief minister would be determined post-elections.

The Election Commission of India has initiated a Special Intensive Revision to purify the electoral rolls, the first such effort since 2003. Despite opposition from rival parties, the revision promises to eliminate ineligible entries and include new eligible voters for a fair electoral process in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025