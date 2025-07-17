Rajbhar Backs Bihar Voter List Revision, Takes On Opposition

Om Prakash Rajbhar, leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister, has expressed strong support for the revision of Bihar's voter lists. According to Rajbhar, the exercise is necessary to curb the influence of illegal immigrants and unauthorised voters in upcoming elections.

Speaking in Ballia, Rajbhar, a noteworthy ally of the National Democratic Alliance in the state, asserted that his party intends to run for seats in the Bihar Assembly elections allocated by the BJP. He cited that decisions about Bihar's next chief minister would be determined post-elections.

The Election Commission of India has initiated a Special Intensive Revision to purify the electoral rolls, the first such effort since 2003. Despite opposition from rival parties, the revision promises to eliminate ineligible entries and include new eligible voters for a fair electoral process in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)