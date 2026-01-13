Unity in Diversity: NDA's Cohesive Vision

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday emphasized the unity and cooperation among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the coalition as a 'family' under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the NDA's collaboration is based on shared convictions rather than mere electoral interests, highlighting a collective effort that aligns with Modi's vision. The statement was made during the 13th Sankalp Diwas event of the Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Rijiju underscored that the partnership between NDA members is evident in the systematic work carried out both in Parliament and in state governments across India. His participation in the event along with other senior BJP leaders symbolized the alliance's robust relationship with the Nishad Party.