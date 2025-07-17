Tensions Flare in Assam: Deadly Clash in Goalpara's Paikan Reserve Forest

A violent clash erupted in Assam's Paikan Reserve Forest, leaving one individual dead and multiple injuries reported, including among police officers. The conflict arose between security personnel and evicted residents, following the completion of an eviction drive days prior.

Security measures have been heightened in the Goalpara district, with top police and district officials present at the scene. The altercation involved alleged encroachers attacking forest and police personnel with stones and sticks.

The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has vowed legal action against those responsible for attacking security forces, as the forest department progresses with plans to reclaim the area for afforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)