Tensions Flare in Assam: Deadly Clash in Goalpara's Paikan Reserve Forest

In Assam's Goalpara district, a clash between evicted residents and security personnel in Paikan Reserve Forest left one person dead and several injured. The incident followed an eviction drive affecting over 1,000 families. The state government is taking legal action against those who attacked the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Assam's Paikan Reserve Forest, leaving one individual dead and multiple injuries reported, including among police officers. The conflict arose between security personnel and evicted residents, following the completion of an eviction drive days prior.

Security measures have been heightened in the Goalpara district, with top police and district officials present at the scene. The altercation involved alleged encroachers attacking forest and police personnel with stones and sticks.

The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has vowed legal action against those responsible for attacking security forces, as the forest department progresses with plans to reclaim the area for afforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

