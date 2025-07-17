Left Menu

International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted: A Pan-European Effort

A major European drug trafficking ring has been dismantled through the collaborative efforts of Belgian, Dutch, and British authorities. Seven individuals were arrested, and 5 million euros were seized. The traffickers primarily dealt in ketamine, employing sophisticated methods to distribute drugs across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:38 IST
International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted: A Pan-European Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A collaborative operation by Belgian, Dutch, and British authorities has successfully taken down a significant drug trafficking ring operating across Europe. A total of seven individuals are now in custody, and 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in assets have been seized, stated Europol on Thursday. The criminal network specialized in ketamine trafficking, among other drugs such as cocaine and heroin, and concealed their illegal goods in mail packages, employing diverse methods to evade detection.

During the coordinated sting operation on Tuesday, nine properties in Belgium, along with two others in Britain and the Netherlands, were searched. According to Europol, the network was not confined to Western Europe but had connections globally. Innovative trafficking methods included using trucks with drugs hidden in deck cargo and secretive mail packages, particularly those intercepted in Belgium.

Last month, a United Nations report highlighted that the global cocaine trade had reached unprecedented levels, underlining the continued challenges authorities face in combating drug trafficking on a global scale. Europol's successful operation marks a significant strike against drug smuggling operations across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025