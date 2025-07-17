International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted: A Pan-European Effort
A major European drug trafficking ring has been dismantled through the collaborative efforts of Belgian, Dutch, and British authorities. Seven individuals were arrested, and 5 million euros were seized. The traffickers primarily dealt in ketamine, employing sophisticated methods to distribute drugs across Europe.
A collaborative operation by Belgian, Dutch, and British authorities has successfully taken down a significant drug trafficking ring operating across Europe. A total of seven individuals are now in custody, and 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in assets have been seized, stated Europol on Thursday. The criminal network specialized in ketamine trafficking, among other drugs such as cocaine and heroin, and concealed their illegal goods in mail packages, employing diverse methods to evade detection.
During the coordinated sting operation on Tuesday, nine properties in Belgium, along with two others in Britain and the Netherlands, were searched. According to Europol, the network was not confined to Western Europe but had connections globally. Innovative trafficking methods included using trucks with drugs hidden in deck cargo and secretive mail packages, particularly those intercepted in Belgium.
Last month, a United Nations report highlighted that the global cocaine trade had reached unprecedented levels, underlining the continued challenges authorities face in combating drug trafficking on a global scale. Europol's successful operation marks a significant strike against drug smuggling operations across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
