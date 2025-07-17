Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Al-Kut: Hypermarket Fire Claims Dozens

A devastating fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city, eastern Iraq, has resulted in at least 69 fatalities, with 11 more people missing. Footage captured shows rescue operations ongoing, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Legal actions are being taken against the building's owner.

A devastating fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city, eastern Iraq, has claimed the lives of at least 69 people, with 11 others reported missing. City health authorities and police confirmed these figures on Thursday. Footage from the scene depicts a charred 'Corniche Hypermarket' building with ongoing rescue operations.

Verified videos show firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze amid the night, while rescuers help people escape from the rooftop. City official Ali al-Mayahi disclosed that more bodies are feared trapped under the debris. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the province's governor promised an investigation outcome within 48 hours, as reported by INA state news agency.

Legal measures are underway against the building's owner and the mall. This incident underscores the ongoing issue of insufficient safety measures in Iraq, which has previously led to high casualty rates in fires, such as the 2023 wedding hall blaze that killed over 100 individuals.

