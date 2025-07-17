Left Menu

NCW Steps In: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Journalist Sneha Barve

The National Commission for Women has taken notice of journalist Sneha Barve's assault while covering illegal construction in Pune. Despite the seriousness of the attack, the main suspect remains free, prompting NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar to demand immediate action and a comprehensive investigation from the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:10 IST
NCW Steps In: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Journalist Sneha Barve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu action regarding the distressing assault on journalist Sneha Barve. The attack occurred during her coverage of illegal construction activities near Pune on July 4, leaving Barve unconscious.

The NCW has expressed strong concern over the delay in the arrest of the prime suspect, highlighting deficiencies in the case's management. Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar has issued directives for a fair and timely investigation.

Recommendations include the immediate arrest of the accused, and assurances of medical and psychological support for Barve. The Commission expects a progress report within three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025