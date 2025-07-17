NCW Steps In: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Journalist Sneha Barve

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu action regarding the distressing assault on journalist Sneha Barve. The attack occurred during her coverage of illegal construction activities near Pune on July 4, leaving Barve unconscious.

The NCW has expressed strong concern over the delay in the arrest of the prime suspect, highlighting deficiencies in the case's management. Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar has issued directives for a fair and timely investigation.

Recommendations include the immediate arrest of the accused, and assurances of medical and psychological support for Barve. The Commission expects a progress report within three days.

