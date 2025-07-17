Supreme Court Rejects 'Scandalous' Petition Against Judges

The Supreme Court firmly criticized a petition seeking an FIR against Delhi High Court judges and Central Administrative Tribunal members, labeling it as 'scandalous' and a 'publicity stunt.'

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi appointed former judge S Muralidhar as amicus curiae to assist the court after the petitioner, Ravi Kumar, alleged bias when a tribunal initially seemed favorable to his application but later dismissed it.

The court questioned the grounds for prosecuting judges for judgments unfavorable to individuals, reminding the petitioner of legal boundaries. Despite his frustration with multiple dismissed applications, the bench reiterated that legal disagreements do not warrant naming judges in FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)