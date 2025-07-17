Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects 'Scandalous' Petition Against Judges

The Supreme Court criticized an IIM graduate's plea to file an FIR against judges accusing them of bias. The court dubbed the petition a 'publicity stunt'. Despite the petitioner's allegations of corruption, the court emphasized that disagreements over judgments cannot justify legal action against judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST
Supreme Court Rejects 'Scandalous' Petition Against Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court firmly criticized a petition seeking an FIR against Delhi High Court judges and Central Administrative Tribunal members, labeling it as 'scandalous' and a 'publicity stunt.'

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi appointed former judge S Muralidhar as amicus curiae to assist the court after the petitioner, Ravi Kumar, alleged bias when a tribunal initially seemed favorable to his application but later dismissed it.

The court questioned the grounds for prosecuting judges for judgments unfavorable to individuals, reminding the petitioner of legal boundaries. Despite his frustration with multiple dismissed applications, the bench reiterated that legal disagreements do not warrant naming judges in FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

