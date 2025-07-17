Corruption Unveiled: Srinagar Land Fraud Case
The Economic Offences Wing conducted searches in Srinagar and Budgam, investigating alleged corruption involving revenue officers Nusrat Aziz Lone and Ashiq Ali, among others. The case involves falsified revenue records benefiting Riyaz Ahmad Bhat. Land transactions totaling Rs 88.4 lakh are under scrutiny, revealing unauthorized record alterations.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Offences Wing carried out a series of searches across Srinagar and Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, targeting a corruption case involving multiple suspects, including government officials from the revenue department. The searches come as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud and cheating.
According to an EOW spokesperson, search warrants were obtained, and the investigation zeroes in on seven individuals, notably Nusrat Aziz Lone, a former tehsildar, and Ashiq Ali, a patwari. These individuals stand accused of illegally altering revenue records to benefit a private party.
The fraudulent activities allegedly centered around a land transaction in Balhama, where insertions were made in sale deeds and revenue records, adversely affecting the rightful landowner. As the probe continues, further allegations, including a prior corruption case against some involved, have surfaced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MP: Crime Branch, NCB jointly seize 1.96 gram LSD drug in Bhopal, one detained
Cybercrime Surge: Elderly in Uttar Pradesh Duped Under 'Digital Arrest'
Aftermath of Pashamylaram Pharma Plant Tragedy: Ongoing Search and Investigations
Spate of Crimes: Pune Highway Assault Shocks Nation
Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation