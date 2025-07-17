Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Bale Grant to Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justices questioned the rationale behind the bail and asked for a detailed explanation. The actor and others are accused in the murder and abduction of Renukaswamy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:50 IST
Supreme Court Questions Bale Grant to Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised serious reservations regarding the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, part of the bench, stated they weren't convinced with the discretion exercised by the high court in granting the bail. They requested senior advocate Kapil Sibal to justify why the bail should not be overturned.

The case involves allegations against Darshan and several co-accused of abducting and torturing a fan, Renukaswamy, leading to his death. The apex court had earlier refused to cancel the bail, pending further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025