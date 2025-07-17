Supreme Court Questions Bale Grant to Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has raised serious reservations regarding the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, part of the bench, stated they weren't convinced with the discretion exercised by the high court in granting the bail. They requested senior advocate Kapil Sibal to justify why the bail should not be overturned.

The case involves allegations against Darshan and several co-accused of abducting and torturing a fan, Renukaswamy, leading to his death. The apex court had earlier refused to cancel the bail, pending further discussions.

