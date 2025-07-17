Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police's Tactical Triumph: A Surge in Criminal Crackdown

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh Police engaged in nearly 15,000 encounters, arresting over 30,000 criminals and injuring more than 9,000, with 238 killed. Directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, their aggressive anti-crime operations aimed at fugitives and repeat offenders established Uttar Pradesh as one of India's safest states.

In a bold display of law enforcement, the Uttar Pradesh Police have executed nearly 15,000 operations targeting criminals since 2017, leading to the arrest of more than 30,000 individuals. Notably, over 9,000 suffered gunshot injuries, and 238 were killed in confrontations, officials revealed on Thursday.

Directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this extensive crackdown aimed at establishing a strong rule of law in the region. The efforts, led by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, align with the Chief Minister's resolve to eradicate crime. According to Krishna, no leniency is shown to fugitives or repeat offenders, ensuring they either abandon crime or flee the state.

The impact of these initiatives is notably pronounced in the Meerut zone, a hotbed of criminal activity, where nearly 8,000 arrests were made. This comprehensive strategy, fortified by arming officers with modern weaponry and advanced training, has positioned Uttar Pradesh as one of the safest states in India.

